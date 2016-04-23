Twitter freely enables users to read some text and view images

: Missing argument 2 for wpdb::prepare(), called in /home/content/46/11075846/html/wp-content/themes/santabarbaranewsroom.com/functions.php on line 9 and defined inon line: Missing argument 2 for wpdb::prepare(), called in /home/content/46/11075846/html/wp-content/themes/santabarbaranewsroom.com/functions.php on line 9 and defined inon line

Assuredly, nothing is even more exhilarating than being able to preview links in your newsfeed a lot easier and faster and at the same time view an image and go over some important text. Before, this can only be done through Facebook but these days you can also enjoy this through using your Twitter account. Users can now automatically and easily add a link preview to tweets as this is a very useful Chrome extension which everyone can freely use.

It is essential to understand that users need not click through the articles hinged solely on a headline, for sure; this shall make one’s Twitter stream experience more engaging and efficient.

The same goes when engaging in automatic retweet. Users will not feel lost anymore when browsing their tweets and managing their account. With some useful apps that are especially created to make Twitter a more useful and favorable social media form for everyone, you won’t feel like a beginner anymore. For a fact, complete and easy to follow app guides are deemed as useful tools in mastering your personal activities in your Twitter account.

Enjoy various images and substantial text with ease and be able to better manage your account according to your current needs. Truly, Twitter can offer you a lot of things you can’t even think of.